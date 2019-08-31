Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN22 PAK-SIKH-2NDLD GIRL Abducted and converted Pakistani Sikh teenage girl refuses to go home: official

Lahore: The teenage Sikh girl, who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province, on Saturday refused to go home despite the provincial governor's plea, fearing threat to her life, an official said. By M Zulqernain

FGN16 PAK-QURESHI-KASHMIR War not option to deal with Kashmir issue: Pak FM Qureshi

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that war is not an option to deal with the Kashmir issue amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions over New Delhi revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

FGN13 LANKA-SIRISENA-TAMILS Lankan president accuses prime minister Wickremesinghe's party of not doing enough for Tamils

Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena has accused Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party of not doing enough to bring in a new Constitution to address the problems of the minority Tamil community in the country.

FGN3 PAK-ACCIDENT 24 killed in Pak accident after bus falls into ditch

Peshawar: At least 24 people, including women and children, were drowned when a bridge collapsed and a bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Pakistan's northwest, police said.

FGN2 US-AFGHAN DEAL-TALIBAN US lawmakers seek transparency in Afghan peace deal with Taliban

Washington: An influential group of three lawmakers on Friday sought assurance from the Trump administration that it will make available to the Congress the full text of any agreement signed with the Taliban. By Lalit K Jha

HK-4THLD PROTESTS Fire, tear gas and petrol bombs as Hong Kong engulfed by chaos

Hong Kong: Chaos engulfed Hong Kong's financial heart Saturday night as police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters who set large fires and threw petrol bombs, defying a ban on rallying - and mounting threats from China - to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend. (AFP)

AFGHAN-TALIBAN-LDALL ATTACK Afghan forces claim upper hand after Taliban attack Kunduz city

Kunduz (Afghanistan), Aug 31 (AFP) Afghan security forces "repelled" a coordinated Taliban assault on the northern city of Kunduz on Saturday, President Ashraf Ghani said, amid competing claims from the insurgents. (AFP)

FGN21 SUDAN-BASHIR-2NDLD TRIAL Sudan court charges Bashir with illegal use of foreign funds

Khartoum: A Sudanese court on Saturday charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir, on trial for corruption, with illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds, offences which could put him behind bars for a decade. (AFP)

FGN11 US-IRAN-TANKER US blacklists Iranian tanker in Mediterranean

Washington The United States has blacklisted the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya, saying it had "reliable information" it was transporting oil to Syria in defiance of wide-ranging sanctions on the regime of Bashar al-Assad. (AFP) MRJ

