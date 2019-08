Lyon, Aug 31 (AFP) One person was killed and another six wounded on Saturday in a knife attack near the French city of Lyon, a regional official said.

Two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a skewer, carried out the attack in Villeurbanne in southeastern France, the official said, without giving further details on the motive for the stabbing. (AFP) IND

