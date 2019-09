Israeli forces fired several shells at the border village of Maroun al-Ras in south Lebanon on Sunday, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said.

The channel's live broadcast from the village showed large plumes of smoke rising from the countryside near the border.

Also Read: Fire at AIIMS forces evacuation of patients; virology unit gutted, samples destroyed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)