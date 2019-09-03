International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's Raab says "shenanigans" in parliament hindering Brexit

Reuters London
Updated: 03-09-2019 12:22 IST
UK's Raab says "shenanigans" in parliament hindering Brexit

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain will not delay Brexit but "shenanigans" in parliament are hindering Brexit by giving the European Union a sense that the departure could be delayed or canceled, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"There will not be another extension," Raab told Sky News. "We are now showing them the detail" on alternatives to the Irish border backstop, he added.

"The one thing that is holding us back, the handbrake on getting Brexit delivered and getting the country motoring forward, is the lingering sense in Brussels that maybe the shenanigans in parliament will lead to the delay or the cancellation of Brexit," Raab said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019