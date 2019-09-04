Porn star Johnny Sins mocks ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit, confirms his 'vision is fine'

Adding insult to injury, adult film star Johnny Sins thanked former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, for new Twitter followers after the latter, in an epic, gaffe, re-tweeted a picture of the porn star, passing it off as a Kashmiri pellet gun victim. In a tongue-in-cheek comment, Sins took to Twitter and thanked the former Pakistan envoy for making him all-the-more famous.

The adult film star mocked Basit, saying that his "vision" is fine. "Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine," tweeted Sins.

The Ex-Pakistani High Commissioner to India got severely trolled after he re-tweeted a picture of the adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury. The ex-envoy's tweet became the butt of jokes after being highlighted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat who posted screenshots of Basit re-tweeting the post on Twitter.

Basit's tweet left the internet in splits, with netizens having a field day over the embarrassing goof-up of the diplomat. The tweet with a picture of Sins read, "Yousuf from Ananthnag,,,lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine😂😂 https://t.co/Rk4QdiGBlq — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

However, Basit later deleted the tweet from his timeline. This is not the first time Pakistanis have indulged in such goof-ups.

Ever since the Government of India announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir, Pakistanis have resorted to propagating fake news. A number of verified Twitter users from Pakistan, including politicians and journalists, have been sharing doctored, misinterpreted and old videos, and photos claiming them to be from Kashmir.

In an even bigger goof-up, which caused Islamabad huge embarrassment, the country's permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, in 2017 showed a photo of a Palestinian girl at the world body, stating that it is a proof of "Indian brutality" in Kashmir. (ANI)

