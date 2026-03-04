Social Media Sparks Controversy: Politicians Booked Over Viral Content

In a significant move, Srinagar police have booked National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly propagating misleading content on social media platforms. This comes amid growing scrutiny over the impact of unverified information in the digital age.

The police action, prompted by credible inputs, targets content perceived to distort narratives, incite fear, and disturb public order. Two FIRs have been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as the dissemination of potentially harmful material poses threats to societal harmony.

Responding to the charges, Mehdi and Mattu claimed their security had been downgraded unjustly, pointing to political motivations behind the move. The police, however, emphasize adherence to verified sources when sharing information online to maintain communal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)