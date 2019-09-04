International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Blast in Indian fireworks factory kills 14 people

Reuters New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 18:06 IST
Blast in Indian fireworks factory kills 14 people

Representative image

A blast at a fireworks factory in India on Wednesday killed 14 people, police said, weeks ahead of a Hindu festival marked by the lighting of millions of fire crackers. It was not clear if the factory in the northern state of Punjab was a legal facility or one of the many illegal fireworks factories dotted across the country with lax safety standards.

"We have recovered 14 dead bodies," said police officer Mukhtiar Singh. Videos posted by media showed rescue workers and dozens of people milling around a large collapsed structure.

India marks Diwali, the festival of lights, next month when revellers set off countless fireworks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019