EU nationals can apply for 3-year right to remain in UK after no-deal Brexit

Britain has announced that European Union nationals will be able to apply for a three-year right to remain in the country in the event of a possible no-deal Brexit. "After Brexit, EU citizens who move to the UK for the first time will be able to apply for a 36-month temporary immigration status - European Temporary Leave to Remain (TLR)," the government said in a document.

"Applications to the new Euro TLR scheme will be simple and free and will be made after arrival in the UK."

