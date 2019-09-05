Nigeria to recall its top diplomat to South Africa -information minister

Nigeria will recall its top diplomat to South Africa, where riots in recent days have targeted foreigners including many Nigerians, the West African country's information minister said on Thursday.

Nigeria is recalling its high commissioner as it sends a special envoy to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to address xenophobic attacks, said Information Minister Lai Mohammed at a press briefing in Abuja.

