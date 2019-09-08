REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters on Sunday sang the Star-Spangled Banner and called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "liberate" the Chinese-ruled city, the latest in a series of sometimes violent protests to rock the territory.

US-USA-AFGHANISTAN-MCKENZIE/ Trump says he canceled peace talks with Taliban over the attack

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he canceled peace talks with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders after the insurgent group claimed responsibility last week for an attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 other people. The U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ House panel poised to spell out Trump impeachment probe: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, criticized for an unorthodox impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, is poised to vote next week on a resolution to formalize the investigation, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. US-STORM-DORIAN-EVACUEES/

Hundreds of weary, hopeful Bahamas evacuees arrive in Florida by ship RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Hundreds of weary Bahamians, some carrying small bags of belongings and children on their hips, disembarked a cruise ship in south Florida on Saturday after fleeing the catastrophic devastation left by Hurricane Dorian.

BUSINESS US-USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. hiring cools; wages, hours offer silver lining WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August, with retail hiring declining for a seventh straight month, but strong wage gains should support consumer spending and keep the economy expanding moderately amid rising threats from trade tensions.

US-BOEING-777X/ Boeing suspends load test for new 777X aircraft

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Saturday announced it had suspended load testing of its new widebody 777X aircraft as media reports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test. ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS-GOLDEN-LIO/ 'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice, Polanski drama is runner-up

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Dark drama "Joker" about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, while Roman Polanski's military drama about France's notorious Dreyfus affair took the runner-up prize. US-FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-HUSTLERS/

'Hustlers' stars JLo and Constance Wu talk empowerment at Toronto Film Festival TORONTO (Reuters) - The cast and crew of 'Hustlers,' a movie about strippers in New York City, hit the red carpet for the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, and their main message was the empowering experience of working on a female-led project.

SPORTS US-TENNIS-USOPEN/

Andreescu embraces spotlight with U.S. Open triumph NEW YORK (Reuters) - So new is Bianca Andreescu to the Grand Slam stage that after beating Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open on Saturday, a tournament official had to show her which side of the trophy was the front.

US-BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/ MLB roundup: Yelich joins 40-30 club, Brewers top Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a walk-off double with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a 3-2 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/ELECTION (TV)

UK lawmakers to vote on whether to hold an early election After lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for an early election in a vote last week, the government plans to ask them again following the expected approval of a law aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit at the end of October.

9 Sep PACIFIC-CHINA/TUVALU

Tuvalu general election The tiny Pacific nation of Tuvalu, one of Taiwan's few remaining allies, heads to the polls - traditionally a period of intense pressure to switch its allegiance to China.

9 Sep NORTH KOREA-SOUTH KOREA/ (PIX) (TV)

North Korea's 71st Foundation Day North Korea marks the 71st Foundation Day.

9 Sep NORWAY-ELECTION/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Local elections in Norway Norway holds an election to select representatives for municipal and regional governing bodies

9 Sep IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX) (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Monday is the first day of the week-long meeting.

Schedule: The meeting starts at 0900 GMG. News conference scheduled for 1330 GMT 9 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ Expected date of a parliamentary challenge to PM Johnson's Brexit plans

Lawmakers opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans could launch their challenge to his plans via a debate on Northern Ireland. The government is required by law to present a motion on its progress towards establishing a government in Northern Ireland. This motion could be used as an opportunity to seize control of the parliamentary business. 9 Sep

BOLIVIA-WILDFIRES/POLITICS (PIX) (TV) As Bolivian forests burns, Evo's bet on Big Ag comes under fire

Raging forest fires in Bolivia have brought the cost of President Evo Morales' push to expand soy and beef exports into focus in the middle of his bid for a fourth presidential term, threatening to derail what had appeared to be a sure bet on another five years of his leftist government. 9 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT First day on which parliament can be prorogued

Parliament is due to be prorogued, or suspended, at some point between Sept. 9 and 12. 9 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides an update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter-century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter-century.

9 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ACTIVISTS (PIX) Death of an activist: brutal murder exposes fraught outlook in Mexico

Human rights activists in Mexico had already suffered a bad year by the time 58-year-old Cristina Vazquez was sexually assaulted and murdered in her apartment in an affluent Mexico City neighborhood at the end of June. 9 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed crop forecasts Focus on any further downgrade to Strategie Grains' estimate of this year's poor EU rapeseed harvest and indications on sowing prospects amid persisting dryness in some EU grain belts.

9 Sep IAG-BRITISH AIRWAYS/STRIKES

First, of three days of strikes this month by British Airways pilots Other strikes have been called for Sept 10 and 27 in a dispute over pay

9 Sep TURKEY-ECONOMY/

Turkey's President Erdogan makes an opening speech in finance conference Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes an opening speech in a finance conference in Istanbul.

9 Sep PG&E US-BANKRUPTCY/

Power producer PG&E files reorganization plan for emerging from bankruptcy PG&E Corp has said it will file a plan, or an outline of a plan, on Sept. 9 for how it will emerge from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy it began in January in the aftermath of massive wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018 blamed on its equipment and that left it facing liabilities potentially exceeding $30 billion.

9 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM FESTIVAL-TORONTO/GOLDFINCH (PIX) (TV) World premiere of "The Goldfinch"

The world premiere of the drama "The Goldfinch," starring Nicole Kidman, based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Donna Tartt 8 Sep 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

FILM-DOWNTON ABBEY/ (PIX) (TV) World premiere of the film of Downton Abbey

Stars arrive for the world premiere of Downton Abbey as the hit historical drama series makes a jump to the silver screen. 9 Sep

SPORTS TENNIS-US OPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the men's final at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

8 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

