Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Nepal on Sunday evening on a three-day visit. Yi arrived in the Nepali capital after completing his visit to Pakistan.

During his stop-over visit to the Himalayan nation, the Chinese foreign minister and State Councilor is scheduled to meet Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as well as several former prime ministers. On the second day of his visit, Yi would embark for Mustang, if the weather becomes favourable and will attend the delegation-level bilateral talks on Monday afternoon, the second day of his visit.

He will be flying back to China on September 10. (ANI)

