International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Nepal on Sunday evening on a three-day visit.

ANI Kathmandu
Updated: 08-09-2019 20:50 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Nepal on Sunday evening on a three-day visit. Yi arrived in the Nepali capital after completing his visit to Pakistan.

During his stop-over visit to the Himalayan nation, the Chinese foreign minister and State Councilor is scheduled to meet Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as well as several former prime ministers. On the second day of his visit, Yi would embark for Mustang, if the weather becomes favourable and will attend the delegation-level bilateral talks on Monday afternoon, the second day of his visit.

He will be flying back to China on September 10. (ANI)

Also Read: Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Pakistan, Nepal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Nepal
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019