REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong on Monday in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.

USA-AFGHANISTAN/ More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel Afghan peace talks will cost more American lives, the Taliban said on Sunday while the United States promised to keep up military pressure on the militants, in a stunning reversal of efforts to forge a deal ending nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-FIRE/ FBI seeks evidence in deadly California boat fire

Federal and local investigators on Sunday carried out search warrants involving the owners of a diving boat that caught fire off the California coast in the middle of the night last week, killing 34 people. PG-E-US-BANKRUPTCY-SAN-FRANCISCO/

San Francisco makes $2.5 billion bid for PG&E's electric system NEW YORK (Reuters) - The city of San Francisco has offered to buy PG&E Corp’s power lines and other electrical system infrastructure serving the city for $2.5 billion, according to the utility, which sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.

BUSINESS JAPAN-ECONOMY-GDP/

Japan downgrades second-quarter GDP as trade war dulls business investment TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the second quarter as the U.S.-China trade war prompted a downward revision of business spending, intensifying calls for the central bank to deepen stimulus this month.

NISSAN-CEO/ Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday: source

TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s nominating committee will discuss potential successors for Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa at a meeting on Monday, after he privately signaled his readiness to resign, a source with knowledge of the matter said. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/ 'It: Chapter Two' floats to No. 1 with $91 million

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-THEGOLDFINCH/

'The Goldfinch' aims to live up to book at Toronto Film Festival TORONTO (Reuters) - ‘The Goldfinch’ felt the pressure to live up to the award-winning book upon which the film is based, members of the cast and crew said at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on Sunday.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Nadal defies inspired Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 win and a fourth U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving within one Grand Slam crown of matching Roger Federer's record of 20.

CRICKET-ASHES/ Praise for Smith, Cummins goes one louder after retaining Ashes

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australia's media turned the praise up to 11 as they basked in Tim Paine's side retaining the Ashes in Manchester on Sunday, which also closed 18 months of introspection and abuse following a ball-tampering scandal that tore the team apart. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/CORBYN (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - Jeremy Corbyn, Britain’s unlikely EU warrior, makes last stand on Brexit Profile of Jeremy Corbyn

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian lower house holds confidence vote in new government Italy's lower house of parliament holds a confidence vote in the new coalition which combines the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will lay out his government's programme ahead of the vote.

9 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaign rally in North Carolina U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

9 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PETITION

UK lawmakers debate petition on suspension of parliament UK lawmakers will debate a petition signed by more than 1.7 million people saying that the government should not suspend parliament unless Brexit has been delayed or cancelled.

9 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/MARALAGO-CHINA

Trial for Chinese woman accused of lying to get into Trump resort Trial is scheduled to begin for Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman accused of trying to lie her way into U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The case is before U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in West Palm Beach, Florida.

9 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT ISRAEL-ELECTION/SETTLEMENTS-PALESTINIANS

WIDER IMAGE: Israel's settlers and the Palestinians they live among Israel's settlements in the occupied West Bank are one of the most heated issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians want the area, captured by Israel in a 1967 war, for a future state.

9 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SEDWILL

Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill quizzed by lawmakers ahead of possible election Britain's most senior civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, and Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary John Manzoni are questioned by the Public Administration committee about preparations for a no-deal Brexit, major leaks of official documents such as diplomatic cables from the US ambassador, and the possibility of a no-deal happening during an election campaign.

9 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/GOVE (TV)

Lords EU committee quizzes UK minister Michael Gove on government's no-deal preparations Michael Gove, the minister in charge of the British government's no-deal planning, is questioned by members of the House of Lords on the government's preparations for leaving the EU without an agreement.

9 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT PACIFIC-CHINA/SOLOMONISLANDS (TV)

Solomon Islands foreign minister meets journalists in Taipei amid diplomatic switch worries Solomon Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele and Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu to meet reporters in Taipei, as the island nation is reviewing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

9 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-NATURALGAS/BUILDINGS The next target in the climate-change debate: Your gas stove

Dozens of cities in liberal-leaning states such as California, Washington, Massachusetts and New York are studying proposals to ban or limit the use of natural gas in commercial and residential buildings. The movement opens a new front in the fight against climate change that could affect everything from heating systems in skyscrapers to stoves in suburban homes. 9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TECH-ANTITRUST/PROBE Texas AG formally announces multistate investigation of big tech companies

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will announce the launch of a multi-state investigation into Big Tech companies, and whether they have engaged in anticompetitive behavior that stifled competition, restricted access, and harmed consumers, potentially focused on Google. 9 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/ Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for August. 9 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FOOD-MEAT/ALTERNATIVE (PIX) Big Ag wants a cut of booming fake-meat market

Big grain-handling and seed companies see potential profits in plant-based meats made with peas, lentils and other niche crops, piling onto a trend more often associated with startups and meat packers. 9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/FORD V FERRARI

"Ford V Ferrari" premieres at Toronto International Film Festival Matt Damon and Christian Bale premiere "Ford V Ferrari" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

9 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT MUSIC-TAYLORSWIFT/FANS

Taylor Swift superfans descend on Paris for City of Lover concert Fans of the pop singer Taylor Swift have flocked to Paris from all over the world for a concert celebrating Swift's new album. Superfans without tickets have come to Paris regardless to stand outside the venue during the concert.

9 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

