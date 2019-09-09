Nissan to hold news conference at 1100 GMT to discuss board meeting

Nissan Motor Co said it will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT to discuss topics covered at a board meeting today.

Chairman of the board of directors, Yasushi Kimura, the chair of the nomination committee, Masakazu Toyoda, the chair of the compensation committee, Keiko Ihara, and the chair of the audit committee, Motoo Nagai, will attend, Nissan said in an email.

Also Read: Investors, lenders want tycoon Gautam Thapar removed as Chairman of CG Power

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)