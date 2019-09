Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday that the European Union had not received from Britain any alternatives to the so-called backstop provision in the Brexit divorce deal.

"We haven't received such proposals to date," Varadkar said during a visit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of their first face-to-face talks since the British leader took power in July.

