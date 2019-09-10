Britain will leave the EU on time, PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on time and reporters should get outside London and speak to people who are not "rich remainers", Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings said on Tuesday. When asked what his next move would be on Brexit, Cummings told Reuters: "You guys should get outside London and go to talk to people who are not rich remainers."

Asked if the United Kingdom would leave on time, he said: "Sure". Johnson said on Tuesday he would not request an extension to the Brexit deadline of Oct. 31, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the EU until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal.

