The incoming president of the European Commission named Ireland's Phil Hogan to take charge of Europe's trade relations Tuesday, with post-Brexit talks with Britain high on his agenda.

Europe's efforts to agree a withdrawal deal with Britain, which is due to leave the bloc next month, have stalled over how to handle the border between Ireland and the UK province of Northern Ireland.

