International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China to introduce measures to ease negative impact of trade war -Global Times

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 11-09-2019 10:02 IST
China to introduce measures to ease negative impact of trade war -Global Times

Image Credit: Flickr

China will introduce important measures to ease the negative impact of the trade war with United States, Hu Xijin, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper, said on Wednesday, without citing a source.

"The measures will benefit some companies from both China and the U.S.," he said on Twitter.(tweet https://twitter.com/HuXijin_GT/status/1171634725703712768)

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People's Daily of China's ruling Communist Party.

Also Read: China ban on some textbooks seen aimed at Uighur culture

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019