China to introduce measures to ease negative impact of trade war -Global Times

China will introduce important measures to ease the negative impact of the trade war with United States, Hu Xijin, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper, said on Wednesday, without citing a source.

"The measures will benefit some companies from both China and the U.S.," he said on Twitter.(tweet https://twitter.com/HuXijin_GT/status/1171634725703712768)

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People's Daily of China's ruling Communist Party.

Also Read: China ban on some textbooks seen aimed at Uighur culture

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)