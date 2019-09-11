French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

French literary types aghast at the political turmoil engulfing Britain as it seeks to leave the European Union launched a tongue-in-cheek Twitter campaign on Wednesday to add 'Brexit' to the national lexicon. French commentator Bernard Pivot's proposed dictionary entry for "brexit", as a common noun with a small "b" describing an insoluble mess, was re-tweeted 2,700 times within six hours.

"It would signify a cacophonous and insoluble debate or a shambolic meeting," wrote Pivot, chairman of the panel that awards France's prestigious Goncourt Prize for fiction. The term might even replace "bordel", as several of his followers suggested - a word of similar metaphorical meaning but which literally designates a brothel. Exasperated compatriots would then exclaim "Quel brexit!" instead of "Quel bordel!"

"Excellent," another replied approvingly. "More violent and less vulgar."

