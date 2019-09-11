Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN28 KOVIND-9/11-ICELAND President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 terror attack in Iceland

Reykjavik (Iceland): President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the victims of the 9/11 terror attack on Wednesday and urged the international community to take a firm stand to stop the "inhuman forces" from destroying peace and harmony.

FGN30 PAK-SIKH-GIRL FIR against Muslim man quashed in Pak Sikh girl case

Lahore: Police in Pakistan's Punjab province have quashed the FIR against a Muslim man and others for allegedly abducting a Sikh teenage girl and converting her to Islam after both families signed a written agreement, a senior official said on Wednesday. By M Zulqernain

FGN27 UK-INDIAN-LD STUDENTS Indian students set to benefit from UK's 2-year post-study work visa offer

London: In a move that addresses a long-standing demand to boost Indian student numbers choosing British universities, the UK government on Wednesday announced a new two-year post-study work visa route for all international students. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 INDOPAK-LD GUTERRES UN chief appeals to India, Pak to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Spokesperson

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appealed to both India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue to avoid any "potential escalation" as the two countries clashed at the UNHRC over New Delhi revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status. By Yoshita Singh

FGN29 CHINA-US-2NDLD TRADE China removes several US products from tariffs list

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it would spare a number of US products from punitive tariffs in what is seen as an olive branch by Beijing in the protracted trade war ahead of high-level talks next month. (AFP)

FGN31 US-9/11-LD ANNIVERSARY New York remembers 9/11 attacks, 18 years on

New York: New York honored Wednesday the almost 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001 in a solemn ceremony at Ground Zero where hijacked Al-Qaeda planes brought down the Twin Towers. (AFP)

FGN32 TRUMP-9/11-ANNIVERSARY Trump marks his 3rd 9/11 anniversary with war still raging

Washington: Donald Trump marked his third 9/11 anniversary as president on Wednesday amid his growing frustration about what he calls the "endless war" in Afghanistan, where al-Qaida conceived the deadly 2001 attacks. (AP)

FGN33 TRUMP-9/11-AFGHAN On 9/11, Trump vows to hit Taliban 'harder' than ever

Washington: President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that what he describes as an unprecedented US military assault against the Taliban in Afghanistan is to continue just five days after he scrapped peace talks. (AFP) MRJ

