Germany aims to hold Libya forum to stabilise oil producer

Reuters Berlin

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:01 IST
Germany aims to hold Libya forum to stabilise oil producer

Germany aims to hold a forum about Libya this year with the United Nations to try to stabilise the oil producing country, where rival factions have been fighting over the capital, a German ambassador said on Wednesday.

"Germany therefore initiated a consultation process with key international partners. With sufficient preparatory work these efforts could lead towards a meaningful international event this fall," Oliver Owcza said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

