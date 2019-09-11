Germany aims to hold Libya forum to stabilise oil producer

Germany aims to hold a forum about Libya this year with the United Nations to try to stabilise the oil producing country, where rival factions have been fighting over the capital, a German ambassador said on Wednesday.

"Germany therefore initiated a consultation process with key international partners. With sufficient preparatory work these efforts could lead towards a meaningful international event this fall," Oliver Owcza said on Twitter.

