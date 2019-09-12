Up to 50 dead in Congo after train derails - minister

International Development News
Up to 50 people were killed when a train derailed in Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of Thursday, government officials said, although their reports on the number of casualties differed widely. The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Steve Mbikayi, said the derailment happened around 3 a.m. local time, near the town of Mayibaridi, and the death toll of 50 was provisional.

"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he said on Twitter. The governor of Tanganyika, Zoe Kabila, later gave a lower provisional toll of 10 people killed and 30 injured. He said three of the train's carriages had come off the tracks.

Deadly transport accidents are common in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to poor infrastructure and lack of regulation.

