India's capital to restrict private vehicles in November to curb pollution- chief minister

India's capital New Delhi will enforce restrictions on private vehicles from Nov. 4-15 to curb pollution, it's chief minister said on Friday.

The city will adopt an "odd-even" system during the period, meaning private cars and motorbikes will only be allowed to use roads on alternate days, Arvind Kejriwal told a news conference.

New Delhi is the world's most polluted capital city, according to several studies, with the vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from building sites, and smoke from the burning of rubbish and crop residue in nearby fields.

