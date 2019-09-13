International Development News
Gap between EU and UK on Brexit talks 'very wide' - Irish PM

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 13-09-2019 13:44 IST
The gap between Britain and the European Union in Brexit talks is "very wide" and British proposals on the Irish border fall very far short of what is needed, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"The gap is very wide, but we will fight (against) ... no-deal until the last moment, but not at any cost," Varadkar told Ireland's RTE radio.

"We always said we are willing to explore alternative arrangements ... But so far I think it is fair to say that what we are seeing falls very far short of what we need," he added.

COUNTRY : Ireland
