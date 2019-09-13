U.S. House panel demands tech company emails in antitrust investigation

A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Friday demanded internal emails and other company records from four technology giants as it seeks evidence of anticompetitive behavior.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee requested Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc , Apple Inc, and Alphabet Inc., owner of Google, provide the documents by Oct. 14.

