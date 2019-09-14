News Roundup: Cockpit coffee spill forces commercial jet to make emergency landing; Egyptian masseur plays with fire to ease muscle pain

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rugby: Octopuses predict Japan will beat Ireland but not reach knockouts

Two octopuses in Obira, on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, have predicted the hosts of the Rugby World Cup will not progress from their pool when the tournament begins later this month. The two molluscs selected the result of each of the host's pool matches by moving to certain areas of a children's pool, divided into sections representing each team and the possibility of a draw.

Cockpit coffee spill forces commercial jet to make emergency landing

A commercial flight with 326 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing when hot coffee was accidentally spilled over the cockpit control panel over the Atlantic ocean, according to a report on Thursday. The Airbus A330-243 flying to Cancun, Mexico, from Frankfurt, landed at Shannon in Ireland.

Egyptian masseur plays with fire to ease muscle pain

An Egyptian masseur plays with fire to relieve his clients' muscle pain at his spa in the Nile Delta governorate of Gharbeya. Abdel Rehim Saeid, 35, applies the ancient Pharaonic technique, known as the "fiery towel" by starting with a standard massage, using oil and camomile, to stimulate blood circulation and alleviate some of the pain in affected areas.

