Police: Owner blew up house on his daughter's wedding day

Edgewood, Sep 15 (AP) Police say they believe a homeowner blew up his house near Pittsburgh on his daughter's wedding day. Authorities tell television station KDKA that the owner's body was recovered from the rubble late Saturday. Police say his death has been ruled a suicide.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion. Police Chief Robert Payne tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that most of the family was out of the house for the wedding. Neighbors had reported the homeowner was in his front yard shortly before the blast, but for several hours he couldn't be accounted for.

Police say they had been to the home previously for domestic issues related to mental illness. (AP) NSA

