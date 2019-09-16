International Development News
FTSE 100 drops on weak China data; soaring crude prices lift oil majors

Reuters London
Updated: 16-09-2019 13:11 IST
UK's main index retreated after four days of gains as weak China data stoked global growth worries, while oil majors jumped 3% after crude oil prices surged following attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% by 0719 GMT, with the FTSE 250 also down by the same level. BP and Shell were up as the attacks on Saturday shut about 5% of global supply.

Airline and cruise operator stocks including British Airways owner IAG and cruise company Carnival fell more than 2% due to higher oil prices.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
