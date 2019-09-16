International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Yemen's Huthi rebels threaten new attacks on Saudi Arabia

PTI Sanaa
Updated: 16-09-2019 18:53 IST
Yemen's Huthi rebels threaten new attacks on Saudi Arabia

Image Credit: Twitter(@Reuters)

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who claimed responsibility for devastating attacks on Saudi oil facilities, on Monday threatened to carry out more strikes and urged foreigners to stay away. "We assure the Saudi regime that our long hand can reach any place we want at any time we choose," Huthi military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Strikes on two Saudi facilities Saturday halted half the kingdom's production and sent shockwaves through energy markets. The US, however, has blamed Iran for the attacks, saying there was no evidence they were launched from Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019