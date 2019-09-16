Pak man, brother killed in accident while carrying 2-year-old son’s body on bike

Tragedy struck a Hindu family in Pakistan when a man and his brother were killed in a road accident while he was taking the body of his two-year old son on a motorcycle to his home after he was allegedly refused free ambulance services by a government hospital in Sindh province. Ramesh Bheel and his brother, Kewal were taking the toddler's body on the motorcycle to their village when a mini-bus hit them on a highway and they died on the spot.

Ramesh had admitted his son, Chetan, to a civil hospital in Mirpurkhas city for treatment but he died there and the hospital administration allegedly refused to provide ambulance service to carry the body, police said. The incident triggered protest after which the provincial government suspended the medical superintendent and the civil surgeon of the hospital.

