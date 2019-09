Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa said on Monday that Bahrain has signed an agreement to purchase its first U.S. Patriot missile battery.

The crown prince made the announcement to reporters during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia shuts pipeline to Bahrain after oil outage- trade sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)