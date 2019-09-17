International Development News
Chinese envoy wishes Modi on his birthday

Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday wished to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 17-09-2019 13:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Tuesday wished to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. "Happy birthday to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi@narendramodi. Wish you good health and every success in the governance of the country," Weidong tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi turned 69 today. He is spending the day in his home state of Gujarat where he visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and offered prayers. He also participated in Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav celebrations of the state government. Several world leaders, including Nepal's Sri Lanka former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli extended their wishes to Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

