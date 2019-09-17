International Development News
Ukraine central bank says reformers at risk after ex-governor's house torched

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 17-09-2019 16:44 IST
Ukraine's central bank said on Tuesday that reformers in the country were being deliberately intimidated in order to paralyse their activities, after the house of former central bank governor Valeria Gontareva was burned down.

Gontareva has said she is the subject of a targeted harassment campaign. She was hit by a car in London in August. A car belonging to her family was also set ablaze in September.

"This is no longer a series of incidents, it is TERROR. Its purpose is to intimidate reformers, past and present, to paralyse our activities, to make us silent. We will not be silent," the central bank said in a written statement.

COUNTRY : Ukraine
