Risk of no-deal Brexit 'remains very real': Juncker

The risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a divorce deal "remains very real", European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday.

"The risk of a no-deal remains very real. That will maybe be the choice of the United Kingdom but never the choice of the European Union," Juncker told the European Parliament in Strasbourg two days after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Luxembourg.

