Russia detains 161 suspected poachers after attack, some wounded- RIA

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:54 IST
Russia is holding 161 suspected North Korean poachers who were detained in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday after one of the boats they were on attacked a Russian patrol, the RIA news agency said on Wednesday.

A Russian border patrol discovered two North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats fishing illegally off its far eastern coast on Tuesday and detained the first vessel, prompting the second one to open fire, Ria said, quoting Russia's Federal Security Service.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
