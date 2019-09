Sanaa, Sep 18 (AFP) Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on Wednesday threatened to attack "dozens of targets" in the United Arab Emirates including the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"We announce... that we have dozens of targets in the UAE, among them Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and that they can be targeted at any moment," Huthi military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said. (AFP) ZH

