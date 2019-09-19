International Development News
Blackouts spread across Bermuda as Hurricane Humberto gets closer

Reuters Bermuda
Updated: 19-09-2019 04:07 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@weatherchannel)

Hurricane Humberto on Wednesday knocked out power for nearly 16,000 homes and businesses in Bermuda, according to electricity company Belco, as the storm's eye moved closer to the Atlantic archipelago.

Bermudan officials warned residents earlier in the day to stay off roads and prepare for possible tornadoes as the hurricane strengthened and weather conditions in the area worsened.

