Taliban car bomb kills at least 20 in southern Afghanistan - gov't official

Reuters Kabul
Updated: 19-09-2019 11:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Taliban truck bomb killed at least 20 people and wounded 95 others when it exploded near a hospital in southern Afghanistan, an official said.

Two provincial officials said the attack targeted the hospital, but the Taliban in a statement claiming the bombing said the group had targeted an Afghan security force building.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
