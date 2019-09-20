Nepal Constitution celebrates 4th b'day amidst Madheshi trouble

Nepal on Friday celebrated the fourth anniversary of the promulgation of its landmark Constitution after six decades of political struggle in the country. This comes amidst the rife with Madheshis who constitute 70 per cent of the Terai population and consider that the supreme law of the land unfairly recognises them.

On the evening of the Constitution Day, also celebrated as the National Day of Nepal, leaders from a few opposition parties claimed that works are not done as per the spirit of the constitution. "Though years have passed by after the formation of the new constitution, the feeling of affinity and acceptance from all walks of life remains divided at large, which is a very painful thing for us," Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba said while addressing the parliament on Thursday.

The Madhesh-based parties, who are still protesting against the newly-formulated Constitution and demanding its amendment, have announced not to celebrate the day expressing their reservation over the provisions of the supreme law of the nation. "Four years have already passed but all the citizens have not got the chance to celebrate the Constitution Day in equity with fervour and happiness. And we know that this never can happen," Rajendra Mahato, a senior leader of the Madhesh-based Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal said. The party is still continuing with its demands for an amendment of the Constitution and had staged rounds of protests over time.

Constitution of Nepal, promulgated by an elected body in 2015, is yet to get an appraisal from Madhesh-based parties. "The disgruntled parties have been taking the issue forward. One group of disgruntled parties has been pressing it hard whereas other is supporting the monarchy. Kamal Thapa's Rastriya Janata Party came forward demanding for change in the preamble of the Constitution. In place of a Republic, they wanted Constitutional monarchy; a Hindu nation in place of a secular state. These factors further fuel the disparity in the country," Prakash Timalsina, senior journalist and analyst told ANI.

The Madhesh-based parties who have been protesting since the birth of new constitution have demanded changes in the supreme law of the land which they allege have barred them from taking over executive posts in the Himalayan nation. Protests across the country over the pressing issue have resulted in the death of 100 people. (ANI)

