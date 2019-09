Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi told the Saudi King that China condemned an attack on the country's oil facilities and called on all parties to avoid taking steps that would escalate the situation, Xinhua reported.

