Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

A 50-member delegation of Sikhs from across the US met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and thanked him for removing the names of over 300 community members from blacklist. Lalit K Jha

FGN18 UN-INDIA-SWEDEN India, Sweden co-lead industry transition track under high-level UN Climate Action Summit

United Nations, Sep 22 (PTI) India and Sweden are co-leading an industry transition track under the high-level UN Climate Action Summit, hosted by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, that will create stronger commitments from sectors such as steel and cement to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. By Yoshita Singh

FGN24 US-LD PETRONET Petronet to invest USD 2.5 billion in Tellurian Inc for 5 million tons of US LNG

Houston: India's largest LNG importer Petronet will invest USD 2.5 billion for nearly 20 per cent equity stake in US energy major Tellurian Inc's Driftwood project to negotiate the purchase of 5 million tons of gas per annum.

FGN23 CHINA-XINJIANG Burqa or 'illegal' Islamic videos could land Uygurs in China's de-radicalisation centres

Kashgar (Xinjiang), Sep 22 (PTI) Wearing a burqa or watching "illegal" Islamic videos could land you in trouble in China's restive Xinjiang province where the government is running a number of 'Vocational Training Centres' to re-educate thousands of Uygur Muslims, who Beijing thinks have radicalised. By Prashant Rangnekar

FGN14 PAK-BUS-LD CRASH 26 killed as passenger bus rams into mountain in Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 22 (PTI) A bus rammed into a mountain on Sunday after the driver lost control while taking a turn on a hilly road in Pakistan's northwest, killing at least 26 people, including children, and injuring 13 others, police said. PTI AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)