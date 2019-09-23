International Development News
Five civilians killed in air strikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - TV

Reuters Sana'a
Updated: 23-09-2019 09:08 IST
Five civilians killed in air strikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - TV

Yemen's Houthi movement said early on Monday that five civilians from one family were killed in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Omran province in Yemen, according to the Houthi owned Al-Masirah TV.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said the Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes on a mosque that the family went to when the strikes began. Two children from the same family are missing, with searches for them going on under the rubble of the targeted mosque, the TV report said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

