International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China rejects US secretary of state's criticism on Xinjiang

PTI Beijing
Updated: 23-09-2019 18:51 IST
China rejects US secretary of state's criticism on Xinjiang

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

China's government has denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comment that Beijing is trying to erase Muslim culture in its northwest. A foreign ministry spokesman on Monday rejected Pompeo's comment at the United Nations that the detention of Chinese Muslims is unrelated to anti-terrorism activity.

The spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Chinese activities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, where critics say Muslims are held in detention camps, are the same as de-radicalization efforts in other countries. Geng said US political leaders "slandered China's policy toward Xinjiang and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019