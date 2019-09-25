Around 3,600 clients of Thomas Cook's Polish unit remain abroad

Around 3,600 clients of Thomas Cook's Polish unit Neckermann Polska remain outside Poland, regional authorities said on Wednesday after the local travel agency announced insolvency.

"The biggest group of tourists remains in the Mediterranean Basin, we have the biggest problems in Majorca, Turkey and Tunisia," Izabela Stelmanska, director of the department for culture, promotion and tourism for the Mazowieckie region told a news conference.

