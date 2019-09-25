PM Modi meets Michael Bloomberg in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Mayor of New York City, Michael R Bloomberg ahead of his address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on Wednesday.

Bloomberg is one of the founders, CEO, and owner of Bloomberg LP, global financial services, software, and mass media company that bears his name. He served as the 108th Mayor of New York City, holding office for three consecutive terms.

After the Bloomberg summit, Prime Minister Modi will take part in an investment round table which will see the participation of more than 40 major US companies. (ANI)

