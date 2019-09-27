International Development News
'Palestine to terminate all deals if Israel goes ahead with West Bank's annexation'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday said that all agreements with Israel will be terminated if the latter went ahead with its plans to annex the West Bank.

ANI New York
Updated: 27-09-2019 06:42 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressing to the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday. (Photo Credits: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

New York [USA], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday said that all agreements with Israel will be terminated if the latter went ahead with its plans to annex the West Bank. "We reject this plan entirely and completely. Our response (is) all signed agreements with the government of the occupation and any obligations therein will be terminated in line with the previous decision we have taken in this regard," Abbas said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

During his re-election campaign, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed to annex the West Bank. Abbas also announced that US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was totally rejected, especially as Washington had recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved its embassy there.

The Palestinian President said that Trump's Jerusalem moves "destroyed all possibilities to achieve peace." (Sputnik/ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
