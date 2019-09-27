Fire breaks out at chemical factory in France

A massive blaze broke out at a chemical factory here on Tuesday morning with around 130 firefighters present at the spot and trying to douse the fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Police said that the fire occurred at around 2:40 am (local time) at Lubrizol plant with the massive blaze sending plumes of smoke into the air, leading to potential health hazards, CNN reported. According to local authorities, school and nurseries in 13 nearby towns have been shut down and police have warned residents living in the affected area to limit their movements.

People expressed concerns over an oil residue being found on vehicles and streets of the city after the fire broke out. (ANI)

