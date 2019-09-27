International Development News
UK's Barclay says still a long way to go in Brexit talks

Reuters London
Updated: 27-09-2019 20:35 IST
British Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay Image Credit: IANS

There is still a long way to go before Britain and the European Union agree to a Brexit deal but with good will on both sides it can be struck, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Friday.

"I think there is still a long way to go. I think we are coming to the moment of truth in these negotiations," Barclay said in a television interview after meeting EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

Barclay added that the backstop, designed to prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit, had to go but that a deal could be struck with good will on both sides.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
