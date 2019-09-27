New York: Modi holds bilateral with Bhutanese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly here. "More than a month after his state visit to Bhutan, I meet with Prime Minister @narendramodi here at the sideline of UNGA. Always a pleasure, my friend," Tshering tweeted after the meeting.

During his visit to Bhutan in August, the Prime Minister had inaugurated a string of projects, including the ISRO-built ground station and the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant. The Indian leader is currently on the last day of his week-long trip to the United States, where he held back-to-back meetings with world leaders, including his counterparts from Italy and Greece to name a few.

He also met US President Donald Trump twice during his visit, jointly addressing the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event with the former business mogul on Sunday and holding a bilateral on Tuesday. Modi was also honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Modi also gave his maiden address at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly after coming to power for a second term. He had previously addressed the UN Climate Action Summit, where he reaffirmed India's support to the fight against climate change. (ANI)

