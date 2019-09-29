International Development News
Britain to introduce a Magnitsky law after Brexit - foreign minister

Reuters London
Updated: 29-09-2019 20:09 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain will introduce laws after it leaves the European Union to freeze assets of those deemed responsible for human rights abuses, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"We will bring into force a UK Magnitsky law, to place visa bans and asset freezes on those individuals deemed responsible for serious human rights abuses, including torture," Raab told the party's annual conference in Manchester.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
