Britain to introduce a Magnitsky law after Brexit - foreign minister

Britain will introduce laws after it leaves the European Union to freeze assets of those deemed responsible for human rights abuses, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

"We will bring into force a UK Magnitsky law, to place visa bans and asset freezes on those individuals deemed responsible for serious human rights abuses, including torture," Raab told the party's annual conference in Manchester.

