Reuters Sana'a
Updated: 30-09-2019 14:05 IST
Yemen's Houthis to release 350 prisoners, including three Saudis - al-Masirah TV

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said they will release 350 prisoners, including three Saudi Arabians, on Monday under the supervision of the United Nations.

The statements by the head of the Houthis' prisoner affairs committee, carried by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, said the individuals were on the lists of persons drawn up as part of the prisoner exchange deal agreed in Stockholm in December.

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
